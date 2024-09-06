High Wire Networks, Inc. has appointed Edward Vasko, CISSP, as chief executive officer and Mark Dallmeier as chief revenue officer of the company’s Overwatch managed cybersecurity services division.

Over the last few months, Vasko has been serving as a strategic advisor to Overwatch. In his new role as CEO, he brings to the position more than 30 years of experience in the cybersecurity industry, including leading business formation and development, driving rapid growth, and executing strategic M&As and exits.

As a highly respected industry thought leader, he has addressed the national cybersecurity workforce development requirements needed to protect the United States and its allies.

Prior to joining High Wire, he served as the director of Boise State University’s Institute of Pervasive Cybersecurity, a leader in cybersecurity research and host of the competency development hub known as the Cyberdome.

“Ed brings to us a wealth of knowledge and experience, having founded and led several cybersecurity organizations into becoming global industry leaders,” stated High Wire CEO, Mark Porter. “I’m confident Ed is the right leader to propel Overwatch to the next level of success, and help us capture more market share in the cybersecurity space with a focus on growing and maturing our partner community.”

Vasko commented: “Over the last few months as an advisor to Overwatch, I’ve come to understand the exceptional potential of the company’s cybersecurity ecosystem. Composed of U.S.-based security analysts and practitioners, best-in-class AI technology, and customer-focused processes, it enables our partners to provide their customers the most effective solutions on the market today.”

“Building from a solid foundation of capabilities and trust, we plan to engage new markets, develop additional service offerings, and continue to enhance our customer experience,” added Vasko. “These efforts will help further expand and strengthen our channel partner network, as we deliver value and outcome-driven managed cybersecurity services to their clients.”

In the new position of chief revenue officer, Dallmeier brings to Overwatch 27 years of accomplishment in taking technology and managed services companies into ‘hypergrowth.’ As the CEO of The ROBB Group, a provider of management consulting for emerging growth companies, his strategies have helped companies to generate more than $1.8 billion in new revenue streams.

His executive leadership has involved strategic planning, corporate and market analysis, sales and marketing strategy, and branding, and driving transformation within the technology, cybersecurity, and managed security service provider (MSSP) space.

“As a seasoned senior executive, Mark’s extensive experience and proven track record in driving corporate growth and transformation makes him a highly valuable asset to Overwatch,” noted Porter. “We anticipate his expertise in sales and marketing, combined with his ability to build strong relationships that drive revenue, will lead to significant growth and market expansion for Overwatch. We anticipate this scale-up to support operational profitability later this year.”

Dallmeier commented: “I share Ed’s assessment of the tremendous capabilities and value Overwatch brings to its channel partners and the businesses they serve. I see the recurring revenue generated from the currently more than $10.4 million in total contract value for Overwatch’s managed cybersecurity services as just the beginning of a significant ramp up ahead.”

“Our positive outlook is supported by strong industry tailwinds, as the demand has never been stronger for AI-powered cybersecurity solutions like Overwatch,” added Dallmeier “The company is now in the right place at the right time with the right solutions for addressing today’s most challenging cyber threats.”

The company has also appointed Michael Lieder as senior director of Overwatch Service Delivery and Products.