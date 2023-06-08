Wildix, developer of the first web-based unified communications and collaboration solution, continues to build momentum as it announced that its average revenue per partner has grown by 42 percent. This news comes as other UC companies shrink workforces and restructure business operations.

Wildix attributes the growth to strong products and a healthy increase in year-on-year demand. The company also announced that its average projected lifetime of MSPs is now 14.7 years and growing. This means that MSPs are likely to stay with Wildix for more than a decade – and possibly longer.

The news of Wildix’s Partner growth comes during a time in which the company is also seeing exponential growth in its international SIP trunking service, CLASSOUND, as the number of licenses has increased by more than 150 percent in the past year. Wildix’s CLASSOUND is a 100 percent secure SIP trunking solution that delivers HD quality VoIP service to local and international calls in over 200 countries.

Wildix also recently announced a five-year partnership with Veesion, the AI camera software provider, to deliver unique AI camera capabilities to the x-hoppers retail solution. x-hoppers is a complete retail headset solution specifically designed to deliver process efficiencies for retailers through enhanced communications.

Wildix is hosting several partner events this year. Its 2023 Americas Partner Day will take place July 16-18 in Chicago, where partners are offered the opportunity to learn more about

For more information, visit Wildix.com. We last interviewed the company in 2021: https://www.e-channelnews.com/wildix-identifies-the-top-unified-communications-collaboration-trends-for-2021/