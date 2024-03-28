Julian and Greg Armanini, VP of Product Management at JumpCloud, discussed the challenges and trends in device and identity management. Armanini emphasized the need for consolidation and the intersection of identity and device management, highlighting the importance of managing multiple devices and the need for a common way to secure endpoints in today’s enterprise environment. They also discussed the evolving landscape of enterprise observability and the strategy for integrating it into their platform. Greg also talked about the recent acquisition of Resmo, an asset management and SaaS security solution for modern, cloud-native IT and SecOps teams.

The conversation also touched on the challenges and considerations surrounding the management of user activities and behaviors within a company, including the impact of software usage, the need for optimization and consolidation, and the delicate balance between corporate monitoring and employee privacy. They emphasized the rigorous privacy protections in place within the modern IT stack, including measures to safeguard both employees and company assets from potential threats.

Be sure to check out our last podcast with JumpCloud in October 2023: https://www.e-channelnews.com/securing-frictionless-identity-management-with-jumpcloud/