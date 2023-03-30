UPSTACK, a fast-growing advisory platform for digital infrastructure, announced that it acquired the network and cloud sourcing business of LinkSource Technologies LLC, a technology management company based in Roseville, California. Additionally, it acquired The Monaco Group (TMG), an independent enterprise technology advisory firm based in Boca Raton, Florida.

We recently chatted with J.R. Vernick about this and the latest on UPSTACK. Channel veteran J.R. Vernick was named to UPSTACK’s executive leadership team as Executive Vice President of Customer Experience (CX). Vernick will oversee and orchestrate the UPSTACK customer journey – from solutions architecture and optimization through to advocacy – to deliver a customer experience unrivaled in the technology services industry.

Over the last 18 months, UPSTACK has built a strong foundation for the CX organization that includes solutions architecture, service delivery, project management, service desk and account management initiatives. Vernick and Jones intend to take the organization to the next level based on 17 years of hands-on experience supporting IT customers of all sizes – from small and medium businesses to multinational enterprises.

Lear more at www.upstack.com or check out our last interview with them at: https://www.e-channelnews.com/upstack-acquires-another-technology-firm/