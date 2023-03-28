Economic uncertainty has put increased pressure on startups that need capital to scale, and the wrong investors can make or break a company’s ability to perform and succeed over the long term.

For years, Chad Cardenas, Founder and CEO of The Syndicate Group, has been quietly cultivating direct channel investments into some of the most promising startups in tech. His investment scorecard includes high-fliers such as AppDynamics, CrowdStrike, Nutanix, Skyhigh Networks and CliQr, where he played a key role driving an aggregate market value of over $30 billion.

Chad shows that it’s an art and a science making these connections, garnering investments from the right channel partners, and supporting the right types of companies. Not all businesses are suited to scale with a channel model, but for those where there’s a fit, the results can be extraordinary.