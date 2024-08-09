Barracuda Networks, Inc., a trusted partner and leading provider of cloud-first security solutions, recently announced that Neal Bradbury has been elevated to the role of Chief Product Officer. In this new role, Neal will lead a unified product, engineering, and advanced technology team to steer the vision for Barracuda’s comprehensive cybersecurity platform and drive customer-centric innovation across the entire portfolio. The platform is designed to protect customers across all attack surfaces including email, networks, data, and applications.

Julian spoke to Neal about his new role and Barracuda’s future roadmap, highlighting the plan to platform more solutions into one for enhanced efficiency and effectiveness. The conversation also delved into the challenges and opportunities presented by AI in automating processes and the evolving role of cybersecurity in the face of rapid technological advancements.

Julian and Neal engaged in a discussion about the obstacles that MSPs and channel partners confront when advocating for increased security measures to their customers. They emphasized the struggle of making a compelling case for enhanced security and the significant impact of security breaches, underscoring the urgency for businesses to bolster their security posture.