Versa announced that Versa Cloud Firewall for AWS is now available in a pay-as-you-go (PAYG) model through AWS marketplace. This option extends Versa’s existing Bring-Your-Own-License licensing to provide enterprises with more flexibility in delivering on-demand robust and scalable cloud firewall protection for AWS environments.

Versa Cloud Firewall for AWS is an AWS-integrated cloud firewall with industry-leading performance and security effectiveness. In Cyberatings.org’s comparative test earlier this year, Versa received a Recommended rating, achieving the top “Security Effectiveness” and the highest “Rated Throughput” of all evaluated vendors. CyberRatings.orgprovides transparency and expert guidance on cybersecurity risks through research and independent, objective product testing. A complimentary copy of theCyberRatings.org report is available at https://versa-networks.com/resources/reports/cyberratings-org-2024-product-test-report-for-cloud-network-firewall/.

Offering enterprise-grade protection at high performance and streamlined deployment for cloud-based workloads, Versa Cloud Firewall for AWS is designed to operate in AWS environments. Optimized for seamless deployment through AWS Marketplace, it supports on-demand scalability and flexible pay-as-you-go pricing, offering automated security for AWS-based enterprises.

“Versa Cloud Firewall for AWS delivers third party-validated and market-leading security effectiveness, ensuring reliable protection for organizations’ cloud infrastructure,” said Dogu Narin, Versa Vice President, Products. “Available directly through AWS Marketplace, Versa Cloud Firewall offers full-featured threat protection, automated scalability, and streamlined deployment for dynamic cloud environments. This new pay-as-you-go option for AWS marketplace is an exciting new path to market for Versa.”

Availability in AWS Marketplace

Versa Cloud Firewall is available today in the AWS Marketplace. For more information, see https://aws.amazon.com/marketplace/pp/prodview-d4uhxdnkwaata.