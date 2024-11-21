EnGenius Technologies Inc., has launched EnGenius ECW Lite Wi-Fi 7 and Wi-Fi 6 indoor access points, ECW516L, ECW212L, and ECW210L to its Cloud product series lineup. The launch of the ECW Lite series offers small businesses simplified, but robust management with affordable, cutting-edge access points. With APs ranging from $99 to $199, any business owner running small offices, retail shops, small hotels, or restaurants can take advantage of essential connectivity features and secure and reliable next-generation Wi-Fi technology.

Affordable High-Speed Access Points

The ECW516L, priced at $199 MSRP, is a Wi-Fi 7 AP operating on 6 Ghz, 5Ghz, and 2.4 Ghz offering speeds up to 13.7 Gbps, covering approximately 1,200 sq ft office space, and supports up to 200 wirelessly connected devices. In addition, the Wi-Fi 6 ECW212L and ECW210L are priced at $169 and $99 respectively and will provide business owners with reliable options for varying budgets and business environments.

Streamlining Management via Intuitive Cloud-based Platform

The ECW Lite APs can be managed through a cloud-based management platform, eliminating the need for users to set up, monitor, and manage the devices manually. With a single interface, users can quickly create networks and set up Wi-Fi access points, easily monitor the real-time status of connected clients and manage multiple locations anytime and anywhere with just a few clicks. This streamlined approach to network management enhances efficiency and significantly boosts productivity for small businesses.

New ECW Lite Cloud Plan, Focused on Small Business Needs

The new ECW Lite access points, integrated with EnGenius Cloud, offer a simplified version of a cloud plan that includes a user-friendly management dashboard and essential features. These features include basic network monitoring, automatic firmware updates, and centralized device control, all at no cost for small businesses. These ECW Lite access points are compatible with other cloud-managed EnGenius products, such as VPN routers, switches, and PDUs, providing a comprehensive and integrated network solution. Business owners can easily deploy secure Wi-Fi networks, ensuring reliable connectivity for employees and customers without needing extensive IT resources or expensive hardware.

Empowering Small Businesses Across Industries

This new series of APs provides flexible Wi-Fi solutions for various small businesses. Whether in small offices, retail stores, restaurants, or hospitality venues, these access points deliver dependable connectivity and effortless management, making it the ideal choice for today’s small business. Key features include simple setup, remote monitoring, network segmentation, and secure access controls. ECW Lite is designed to meet the unique needs of each industry, helping to ensure smooth operations, enhance customer experiences, and streamline network management.

Key Features and Benefits:

User-Friendly Setup and Management

The APs require no specialized technical resources for deployment, as they offer fast onboarding through the EnGenius Cloud app. Management can monitor the network status and adjust settings remotely, reducing downtime and improving user experience.

Features adapted for small business applications

The Cloud Lite series feature set is ideal for small-scale business scenarios, such as office environments, retail stores, restaurants, and hospitality venues. The Cloud Lite series enhances operational efficiency with minimal setup time by focusing on fundamental connectivity needs.

Cost-Effective Solution with No Licensing Fees