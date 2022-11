Backups are foundational to any cybersecurity plan. The question is “what’s in the backup?” Yesterday’s BDR can be hacked. Today’s BDR needs to do more to protect the data. Tomorrow’s back up will need to adapt yet again. Asigra may have the answer to this moving target… Check out our interview with Pete Nourse, of Asigra, winner of our recent Lions’ Den at ChannelNext Alberta.