Guest: Katya Ivanova, Chief Sales Officer, Acronis

Katya talked about Acronis’ evolution from a backup-centric company to a comprehensive SaaS MSP platform, highlighting strategic changes aimed at enhancing ease of use for service providers managing multiple endpoints. She detailed the integration of AI to assist technicians in efficiently identifying threats, while also addressing the need for sustainable work practices to support technicians’ mental well-being. She also noted the challenges faced by service providers in expanding their customer base, and more particularly their technical focus and limited marketing expertise.

She spoke about Acronis’ support extending beyond technology and underscoring the significance of business partnerships and marketing assistance for service provider success.