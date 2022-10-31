Stephen Nichols of Acronis spoke about the company shifting from backup to a security company. The company has been offering data protection for 20 years and now adding more layers through acquisitions and own IP to create an integrated stack for cyber protection. The Acronis #TeamUp Program is unique and is designed to help Acronis partners extend their business reach, increase brand awareness and generate leads.

Listen to the interview to find out how to grow from MSP to MSSP, or visit www.acronis.com