The Canadian Cybersecurity Network (CCN) and eChannelNEWS/ChannelNEXT are joining forces to strengthen national collaboration between cybersecurity professionals, Managed Security Service Providers (MSSPs), and Managed Service Providers (MSPs). As two of Canada’s most influential technology communities, this partnership will connect CCN’s reach and cybersecurity knowledge with the business-building influence of Canada’s IT channel, delivered through ChannelNEXT peer groups, events, and eChannelNEWS media.

CCN, Canada’s largest cybersecurity community, unites over 45,000 members across business, education, and government for an almost 1.1 million overall population.

ChannelNEXT/eChannelNEWS helps technology vendors and partners grow smarter and stronger through media, events, and channel enablement with a community of over 110,000 channel partners.

Through this partnership, CCN and eChannelNEWS/ChannelNEXT will:

Launch joint initiatives and events that bring cybersecurity and channel leaders together

Deliver national insights, partner recognition, and marketplace access for MSSPs and cybersecurity vendors

Help vendors build channel-ready go-to-market strategies aligned with Canada’s evolving cyber landscape

“Bringing together the Canadian cybersecurity community with the country’s most active MSP and MSSP ecosystem is long overdue,” said Francois Guay, Founder of CCN.”Julian Lee has spent decades helping tech businesses scale through the channel. At CCN, we’ve been focused on growing cybersecurity talent and awareness across Canada. Together, we can connect innovation to action, solutions to buyers, and professionals to opportunity– faster and more effectively than ever before.”

“When it comes to cybersecurity, it’s all hands-on-deck,” said Julian Lee, President of ChannelNEXT/eChannelNEWS We cannot operate in silos anymore. Sharing is not just caring, it’s about mutual survivability. We are excited to collaborate with the CCN community together to bridge the important gaps between all stakeholders and move the needle up for everyone.”

This collaboration and united vision mark a pivotal moment in building a more integrated, resilient technology ecosystem across Canada.