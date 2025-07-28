Carrie Hopkins is the new Senior Director Business Development and Sales in Canada for Exclusive Networks. In this discussion, she talked about her experiences and insights as a Senior Director in the tech industry, emphasizing the importance of encouraging women to pursue careers in technology. She shared her unexpected journey into the field, initially believing it was limited to engineers and data scientists. She credited a friend’s influence for her entry into the industry during the late 90s tech boom and highlighted how her understanding of technology expanded to include various roles beyond her initial assumptions.

She detailed her career path, which included roles in distribution, reselling, and field sales, ultimately leading her back to distribution with Exclusive Networks. She stressed the importance of building lasting relationships with managed service providers and resellers, as well as the need for distributors to stay ahead of trends, particularly with the rise of AI. She advocated for a broader perception of tech roles, highlighting the significance of communication and relationship-building skills, especially as younger generations become decision-makers.