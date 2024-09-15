The collaboration between Unicon and deviceTRUST is significant as it merges the expertise of both companies to elevate endpoint security and user experience in virtual and cloud environments. By integrating deviceTRUST’s advanced contextual security solutions with Unicon’s flexible operating system eLux and management solution Scout, this partnership ensures a more secure, compliant, and efficient IT infrastructure for organisations.

Key Benefits of Partnership

This partnership enhances security through deviceTRUST’s advanced, contextually adaptive measures, ensuring endpoints meet stringent requirements. Unicon’s integration with deviceTRUST improves compliance by enforcing real-time security policies. At the same time, Scout, a robust endpoint management solution for eLux devices, benefits MSPs and large enterprises, using VDI or DaaS environments by enabling scalable, secure, and consistent user experiences. This collaboration allows organisations to implement comprehensive technical measures, effectively meeting security and compliance needs while maintaining high productivity.



Target Audience

Industries and target groups particularly benefiting from this partnership include: