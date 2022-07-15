Canada recently introduced Bill C-26, a new legislation to strengthen cybersecurity across financial, telecommunications, energy, and transportation sectors. If passed, the legislation would compel companies to report cyberattacks and either boost their cyber systems or face penalties.

As businesses across sectors continue their digital transformation and cloud migration journey, Trend Micro’s new report found that in Canada, phishing and malware evolved as the most common types of cyber attack, with over 1.2 million threats detected in 2021.

We recently sat down for an interview with Greg Young, Vice President, Cybersecurity at Trend Micro. We discussed Trend Micro’s 2022 Global Risk Survey main findings, which include:

· 88% of respondents in Canada believe their organization have a well-defined way to assess the risk exposure of its digital attack surface

· More than half of the respondent (53%) would describe their organization’s digital attack surface as being “complex but controlled.”58% of organizations currently have a moderate risk exposure

· Nearly half (48%) of respondents consider cloud service misconfigurations of cloud assets as the biggest risk exposure when it comes to their organization’s attack surface

· 8-in-10 (84%) of organizations review/update their risk exposure in relation to their digital attack surface at least once a month

· Just 18% review risk exposure on a daily basis

· One-third (34%) of organizations feel fully exposed to the cyber risk of phishing

· 44% of respondents consider phishing or email attacks as the primary way of a cyber-attack starting against their organization

