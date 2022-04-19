David Latulippe, ITCloud

ChannelNEXT attendees have voted and the winner for the ChannelNEXT East Lion’s Den is ITCloud by David Latulippe. CONGRATULATIONS! WELL DONE! The vendor with the most votes wins and gets an award and bragging rights. While there is only one top spot, everyone who enters the Lions’ Den have our applause and respect because it’s not easy to do. The Lion’s Den has proven to be an effective and enjoyable way for channel partners to explore many vendors in a short amount of time to see if there is a fit.

We also gave out a great prize draw to thank the voters for participating. The winner for the $500 cash prize was Claude R., of NearEdge.

Here are the other vendors who entered the Lions’ Den at the ChannelNEXT East 2022 event.

Accedian

Yves Filion, Accedian Networks

Accedian is the leader in performance analytics and end user experience solutions, dedicated to providing our customers with the ability to assure their digital infrastructure, while helping them to unlock the full productivity of their users. See www.accedian.com

Barracuda

Jensen Hammill, Barracuda

More than 200,000 global customers trust Barracuda to safeguard their employees, data, and applications from a wide range of threats. Barracuda provides easy, comprehensive and affordable solutions for email protection, application and cloud security, network security and data protection. Visit www.barracuda.com

Channel Partner Alliance

Randal Wark, CPA

The Channel Partner Alliance was built for one purpose: Help VARs, MSPs, ITSPs and ISVs to accelerate success by improving their best business practices! See www.channelpartneralliance.com for details!

Cradlepoint

Fadi Mansour, Cradlepoint

Cradlepoint is a Boise, Idaho, company with a mission of enabling customers to Connect Beyond the limits of wired networks. They unlock the transformative power of today’s LTE and 5G cellular networks to provide an agile, reliable, and pervasive Wireless WAN edge. To find out more visit https://www.cradlepoint.com

NOTE: Cradlepoint also received an award for Best in Show!

Devolutions

Jenny Knafo, Devolutions

On the business landscape, 99% of organizations are small and mid-sized businesses (SMBs). Despite this, virtually all best-in-class Privileged Access Management, Password Management, and Remote Connection Management solutions are prohibitively expensive and excessively complex for most SMBs — which leaves them vulnerable to security gaps and compliance breaches, reduces their productivity and competitiveness, and risks sending them backward when they need to move forward.

Devolutions make best-in-class Privileged Access Management, Password Management, and Remote Connection Management solutions available to ALL organizations — including SMBs. Because on today’s business landscape, everyone needs to control IT chaos, strengthen security, increase efficiency and drive results! See more at www.devolutions.net

Join their upcoming virtual event "Effortless Ways to Improve your Security Posture" on April 28th at 1pm ET.

Datto

Maxime Provencher, Datto

As the world’s leading provider of cloud-based software and security solutions purpose-built for delivery by managed service providers (MSPs), Datto’s proven Unified Continuity, Networking, and Business Management solutions drive cyber resilience, efficiency, and growth for MSPs. Delivered via an integrated platform, Datto’s solutions help its global ecosystem of MSP partners serve over one million businesses around the world. From proactive dynamic detection and prevention to fast, flexible recovery from cyber incidents, Datto’s solutions defend against costly downtime and data loss in servers, virtual machines, cloud applications, or anywhere data resides. See www.datto.com

Glynis Devine – SHE-SUITE

Glynis Devine, SHE-SUITE

Glynis E. Devine, a Currency-Driven Performance expert certified in Core Motive – the psychometric that identifies why people do what they do. She works with organizations who want to develop their leaders so they can create healthy, positive cultures that attract and retain top talent so they can grow exponentially! Visit www.glynisedevine.com

Sherweb

Sandeep Kaur, Sherweb

More than 6,500 partners and 80,000 companies worldwide grow their business using Sherweb’s value-added services. They support customers with business strategies, cloud services, operations and expertise. Whatever their business, Sherweb can help them reach their full potential by creating a tailored approach to their needs. Find out what you can achieve: www.sherweb.com

