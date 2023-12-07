Host: Julian Lee Panelists: Shane Gibson, Randal Wark, Michael Becce and Jaap Mantel

YOU ARE NOT ALONE!

Introducing the on-stop resource for building and scaling effective cybersecurity managed services and business practices. The CDE, designed exclusively for MSPs, MSSPs and SOCs, is now available for you to explore at https://cybersecuritydefenseecosystem.com/. FREE to Join!

On top of this, we are thrilled to announce our latest partnership with the Cyber Security Global Alliance, which will provide unparalleled support to the channel community.

We showcase a few solutions and services currently available in the CDE, empowering you to combat cybercrime and expand your cybersecurity managed services. Review the full benefits package!