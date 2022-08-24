Matt Scully, Channel Chief with Redstor catches up with Julian to talk about his new role. Matt explains ‘Hackers aren’t looking at breaking into yesterdays or even today’s technology and environments, they are looking at tomorrows’. Redstor is that evolved BDR solution, leveraging AI technology among others and Matt couldn’t be more excited about helping to bring this solution to the channel. His infectious excitement explains that Redstor are investing all resources on an ongoing basis toward continually buttressing their BDR environment to stay ahead of the bad actors.

Matt talks about some jaw dropping reactions from MSPs during a demo. To schedule yours you can connect directly with Matt through IOTSSA’s Security Solutions Showcase or email him directly at [email protected]