StorCentric, provider of a comprehensive portfolio of secure data management solutions, announced Nexsan Unity software version 7.0, which includes important enhancements to power enterprise-class security, compliance and ransomware protection. The new Unity software now supports Object (S3) protocol, and data-centric security features such as immutable snapshots and object locking. This release also offers up to a 40% performance increase over Nexsan Unity version 6.1.

“Unity is a high availability data management solution designed specifically for enterprises. The Unity solutions feature flexible configurations providing for a broad range of capacity and performance requirements. Unity delivers the core enterprise features that are exactly what customers demand — all in a single platform,” said Surya Varanasi, CTO, StorCentric.

Varanasi continued, “The addition of immutable snapshots of volumes and file systems, customers can now create locked-down point-in-time copies of their data in order ensure the ability to recover data and resume operations quickly and seamlessly, in the face of a successful cyberattack, without ever having to pay a penny in ransom.”

In addition, StorCentric recently announced an important enhancement to its Global Nexsan Partner Program – the Nexsan Partner Certification Program. The new program enables Nexsan channel partners to further enhance their ability to serve end clients’ data management and security needs, fortify their trusted advisor status and drive additional business opportunities.

