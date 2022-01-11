Sophos unveiled the Sophos Switch Series, featuring a range of network access layer switches to connect, power and control device access within a Local Area Network (LAN). The new offering adds another component to Sophos’ secure access portfolio, which also includes Sophos Firewall and Sophos Wireless.

“Sophos Switch seamlessly integrates with the Sophos adaptive cybersecurity ecosystem to extend connectivity across office LANs,” said Joe Levy, chief technology officer at Sophos. “We’re removing the complexities of multi-vendor deployments by providing organizations and channel partners with a single source of management, monitoring and troubleshooting.”

Switches are remotely managed in the cloud-based Sophos Central platform. This enables partners to oversee all customer installations, respond to alerts, and track licenses and upcoming renewal dates via a single, intuitive interface.

“Sophos Switch perfectly complements the existing Sophos portfolio – it was the missing piece in our IT security offering, and now gives our business even more clout. We were already very successful with Sophos Firewall, and thanks to Sophos Switch we are now able to unleash the full power of Sophos’ products and services.

Our experience from the early access program proved that Sophos Switch is a game changer for us, and we were very positively surprised at how well the product worked from day one,” said Patrizio Perret, chief technology officer at Avanet. “While a switch is pretty much a commodity these days, Sophos is adding the necessary spice to the hardware with the software capabilities. Sophos’ adaptive cybersecurity ecosystem is the magic ingredient that will make Sophos Switch something really special by enabling companies to integrate it with other Sophos security components in their network.”

Availability

Switches with eight, 24 and 48 ports are available for immediate purchase exclusively through Sophos’ global channel of partners and managed service providers (MSPs). These are ideally suited for small and medium-sized businesses, remote and home offices, retailers, branch offices, and more.

