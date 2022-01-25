There are many IT companies ignoring (or don’t know about) the identity regulations in HIPAA and for Credit Card Processing. This has lead to a scary amount of patient and financial data that is at risk. Ruffian Software’s CEO and developer, Martin White, has created a solution for managed service providers that addresses how they access privileged accounts. He saw a problem with how these credentials were being handled for the techs and wrote a piece of software that gave a formidable solution. It is an automated solution that creates and manages a unique ID for every tech on every domain. The product is called TechIDManager and features:

HIPAA compliant and Credit Card Processing compliant.

Secure against a large range of attacks.

Passwords change automatically every 24 hours.

No more shared passwords!

Automatic creation and disabling of accounts; rights and permissions management.

Downtime tolerant.

Companies who use TechIDManager are more secure, more efficient, and more profitable.

Learn more at www.ruffiansoftware.com