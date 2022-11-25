There is still some fear out there about implementing Zero Trust environments and what exactly that means for SMB customers. Julian pulls back the curtain with Threatlocker, CEO Danny Jenkins about what exactly a Zero Trust solution looks like. You simply can’t secure what you can’t control and it really can be a seamless solution. Danny gives some great examples and stories from the field where Zero Trust has hardened an environment and protects against active attacks on a regular basis.

