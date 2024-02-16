The future of mobile networks is undergoing a meaningful transformation. With the maturity of next-generation network technologies like virtualized Radio Access Network (vRAN) and Open RAN rapidly expanding, Samsung is giving operators the confidence to transform their networks. As the only major vendor with large-scale commercial vRAN deployments around the globe, Samsung has now achieved a milestone of 38,000 vRAN sites deployed globally. With extensive experience and proven technologies, Samsung is there for operators seeking to embrace the new wave of network architecture. As vRAN market continues to evolve, Samsung finds itself ahead of the curve and ready to enable operators to expand network capacity and seamlessly evolve their networks with a software-based approach to meet future demands.

Real-world Deployments



Samsung’s global experience includes greenfield and brownfield deployments as well as multi-vendor vRAN and Open RAN, meeting each operator’s needs with various partners and architectures while ensuring high-quality solutions and services. Starting with the first successful commercialization of our fully virtualized 5G RAN solution in 2020 – vRAN 2.0, and introducing the next phase of vRAN – vRAN 3.0 in February 2023, Samsung has been enabling numerous operators to transition to flexible and virtualized mobile networks that can readily scale and evolve.



Industry analysts’ recognition underpins Samsung’s pioneering position in driving vRAN and Open RAN innovation. We have received acknowledgments from analyst firms like Analysys Mason, Dell’Oro Group, and Omdia, for our technology leadership and growing list of commercial deployments globally.

Support for Open Network Architectures



As the global leader in vRAN and Open RAN, Samsung’s experience spans diverse network architectures and configurations. Samsung has deployed Centralized RAN (C-RAN), Distributed RAN (D-RAN) as well as traditional RAN (tRAN)-based Open RAN and vRAN-based Open RAN.



While next-generation networks are moving toward embracing more openness and virtualization, each network evolution path varies from operator and region. Commercially proven expertise in both vRAN-based and tRAN-based Open RAN highlights Samsung’s commitment and capability to support various network deployment options that suit each operator. This expertise is one of a kind, and it is what differentiates Samsung from others.

End-to-end and Intelligent Network Automation



The vRAN and Open RAN market is even more vibrant with new industry players joining the ecosystem. While optionality is one of the strong benefits of these new technologies, this also comes with the added task of multi-party integration. Different solutions from different vendors require an integrated management platform to ensure that all components work seamlessly as a whole and Samsung’s AI-based SMO (Service Management and Orchestration) is an optimal platform for this.



Samsung SMO is an O-RAN compliant platform that enables end-to-end network automation – ranging from network deployment, operation to optimization. It also supports multi-party solutions including commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) servers and Containers-as-a-Service (CaaS) so that operators can choose best-of-breed solutions and easily deploy multiple layers of network components with a simple touch of a button.



With Samsung SMO, operators can also deploy thousands of network sites simultaneously in one-click and further upgrade their network with software updates, reducing human errors and operational cost. In network operations, service providers can effectively manage complex networks with Samsung SMO’s unified monitoring and analytics solutions.

Flourishing and Proven Ecosystem



The key to accelerating vRAN and Open RAN adoption is through pre-integration that validates interoperability of multiple solutions, and building a robust and collaborative ecosystem is essential for this. Samsung boasts the industry’s most robust vRAN and Open RAN ecosystem with more than 20 industry-leading partners spanning a range of technologies, including COTS servers, processors, CaaS, radios, transport and cloud solutions.



Samsung undertakes rigorous interoperability testing with each partner’s solution, verifying seamless integration and telco-grade performance in both real-world mobile networks and its interoperability test (IOT) lab. These extensive tests validate third-party solutions’ compatibility while ensuring that Samsung’s high standards for quality is upheld across multi-vendor deployments. More importantly, different from other vendors, Samsung and its key partners have already achieved interoperability and quality, exceeding or matching the performance of tRAN, through the real-world commercial network rollout at scale. This is another thing that truly makes Samsung’s ecosystem industry-leading and unique.



By confirming interoperability in advance, Samsung offers streamlined integration among various solutions and the deployment process for operators, bringing pre-validated solutions from DAY 1 into commercial networks.

Samsung believes software-based architecture is the key enabler for next-generation networks. Our efforts in advancing vRAN will help operators deploy more intelligent and energy-efficient networks, and build the foundation where innovative services emerge. Samsung’s trailblazing technology and real-world pedigree allow operators the confidence to transform their networks. The network revolution has arrived, with Samsung at the forefront, guiding operators globally on the journey ahead.