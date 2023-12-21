– Ingram Micro Inc.announced the formal launch and availability of the Ingram Micro Xvantage Mobile App throughout Canada, India, and the U.S.

Developed in response to the needs and wants of channel partners worldwide, the Ingram Micro Xvantage Mobile App gives IT resellers, VARs, and MSPs who work in the office or in the field an elevated experience to source, manage, and order technology products, software, and solutions.

“Ingram Micro Xvantage will save your sales cycle – right in front of the customer too,” says Jamie Stafslien, CEO, Complete Technology Resources. Stafslien, a member of the Ingram Micro SMB Alliance, is actively using the Ingram Micro Xvantage App to estimate costs of new technology solutions while in the field with his customers and prospects.

Designed with feedback from Ingram Micro’s SMB Alliance and Trust X Alliance community members, the Ingram Micro Xvantage Mobile App is receiving high marks for experience and performance. Current reviews include five-star ratings and mentions of ease of use and real-time visibility to quotes, orders, and product search, as well as the ability to take business critical actions such as converting a quote to order anywhere, anytime.

“Our team, our clients, and our prospects are impressed with the instant access and accuracy of the quotes and availability we can provide them in real time using Xvantage to our advantage and theirs,” explains Stafslien.

Xvantage Mobile App Features and Functionality Exceed Expectations

Key features within the new Ingram Micro Xvantage Mobile App include real-time visibility, an intuitive personalized interface, seamless integrations, and enhanced security measures to keep users protected. A demonstration of the App – including more details on its capabilities – can be found here.

“The Ingram Micro Xvantage Mobile App is another key milestone in our commitment to redefine distribution and remove friction by placing nearly everything channel partners need to grow their business and better serve their customers at their fingertips,” says Paul Bay, CEO, Ingram Micro. “Xvantage is simplifying and accelerating the sales cycle, bringing transparency into our supply chain, and giving resellers more ways to serve their end customers.”

“Our new Xvantage mobile app provides another ground-breaking option for our customers to enjoy a B2C experience in a B2B environment,” says Sanjib Sahoo, EVP and Chief Digital Officer, Ingram Micro. “We will continue to provide the IT Channel with an innovative experience and more ways to better serve their customers using Ingram Micro Xvantage.”

The Ingram Micro Xvantage Mobile App is now available for download on iOS and Android. For more information, visit www.xvantage.com.