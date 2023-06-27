Julian Lee discusses with Mikhail Ishkhanov, Senior Director of Product Strategy and Sales Enablement of SOTI, a trusted provider of mobile IoT device management solutions, with over 17,000 enterprise customers and millions of devices managed worldwide. SOTI’s innovative portfolio of solutions and services provide the tools organizations need to truly mobilize their operations and optimize their mobility investments. SOTI extends secure mobility management to provide an integrated solution to manage and secure all mobile devices and connected peripherals in an organization.

Mikhail mentioned a recent global research from SOTI around the Distributed Workforce which was launched in April this year. The report called “When Work is Anywhere: Managing Technology’s Role in the Distributed Workforce,” reveals that organizations in healthcare, transportation and logistics (T&L), warehousing and retail are increasing their investment in new technology and devices as the workforce and infrastructure becomes more widespread. As Canadian businesses expand, they need to better manage this ever-broadening scope if they are to gain the efficiency and productivity to remain competitive.

For more information, visit soti.net. You can also check out our past interview with the folks at SOTI: https://www.e-channelnews.com/healthcare-workers-demand-better-technology-to-improve-patient-care-according-to-global-healthcare-report-by-soti/