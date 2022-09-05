The device is packed with a 5,000 mAh battery, multi-lens camera, edge-to-edge display, fast processor and 5G connectivity, all in a slim and beautiful design.

Samsung Galaxy A23 5G brings consumers the core features they want and rely on, including:

Powerful Multi-camera System: Designed to capture even the finest details with the wide lens camera and take pro-level photos using Advanced Portrait mode, Galaxy A23 5G is the ideal device for capturing memories.

Smooth Display: Galaxy A23 5G features a crisp, edge-to-edge 6.6" adaptive FHD+ LCD Infinity-V 120Hz display, making scrolling through feeds and playing video games crisp, clear and smooth.

Lasting Performance: With a 5,000 mAh, super-fast-charging battery and speedy Snapdragon 695 processor, get more done without taking a break to charge.

Souce: Samsung