The device is packed with a 5,000 mAh battery, multi-lens camera, edge-to-edge display, fast processor and 5G connectivity, all in a slim and beautiful design.
Samsung Galaxy A23 5G brings consumers the core features they want and rely on, including:
- Powerful Multi-camera System: Designed to capture even the finest details with the wide lens camera and take pro-level photos using Advanced Portrait mode, Galaxy A23 5G is the ideal device for capturing memories.
- Smooth Display: Galaxy A23 5G features a crisp, edge-to-edge 6.6” adaptive FHD+ LCD Infinity-V 120Hz display, making scrolling through feeds and playing video games crisp, clear and smooth.
- Lasting Performance: With a 5,000 mAh, super-fast-charging battery and speedy Snapdragon 695 processor, get more done without taking a break to charge.
Souce: Samsung