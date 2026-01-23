We assess the best business practices of hundreds of channel partners, including VARs, MSPs, MSSPs, and ITSPs. The top 50 are honored with Britain’s 50 Best Managed IT Companies Awards. Here is one winner:

James Ratcliff, Managing Director of Ratcliff IT, provided an overview of his company’s achievements and operational philosophy which led to the consistent recognition as one of Britain’s 50 Best for eight consecutive years. He emphasized the importance of building long-term client relationships and the role of IT as a critical component in modern business.

He also discussed the evolving landscape of artificial intelligence, noting its potential to enhance productivity while acknowledging the need for human oversight in decision-making. He also pointed out that while AI adoption is still nascent among small and medium enterprises, understanding its safe application is vital for future growth. Additionally, he addressed cybersecurity concerns, noting that clients are generally well-prepared and invest in security measures, which has fostered a culture of safety.

To see the full story and a complete list of all winners, visit: https://www.e-channelnews.com/the-winners-of-britains-50-best-managed-it-companies-for-2025/