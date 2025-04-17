Rackspace recently introduced the Account Ownership Program, which is a major evolution of Rackspace’s channel strategy with several key benefits for partners.

Judy Vansell, Senior Director of Partner Programs & Operations, and Adrianna Bustamante, VP of Global Partnerships, presented the features of the newly launched partner program. The program emphasizes partner enablement, marketing support, and co-development opportunities, enabling partners to co-sell and manage customer relationships effectively. They highlighted the necessity of simplifying business processes for partners and fostering deeper discussions on digital transformation and AI.

Some key benefits for partners include: