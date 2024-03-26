Uptycs, a leading cloud security platform for large hybrid cloud environments, has launched Upward, its channel-first partner program. The new program will help Uptycs and its partners bring its cloud-native application protection platform (CNAPP) and services to enterprises seeking to secure their critical workloads, wherever they run.

Mark Fitzmaurice, VP of Worldwide Channel Sales, recently joined Uptycs to launch and lead the development and company-wide execution of their channel partner program. During this interview, he discussed the company’s transition to a 100% channel-focused business and the positive response from the channel so far. He emphasized the importance of a well-structured program to excite and protect partners and introduced the Upward program, which provides benefits for partners aligning with the company’s technology and channel strategy. Mark also presented the comprehensive cybersecurity solution, emphasizing its coverage from code to cloud and the need for synthesis and customization for customers.