Check out my 60-minute conversation with Rob Rae SVP Business Development at Datto. Rob is normally traveling 300 days a year. He has been grounded for a while but that does not mean he has been idle. He pivoted to embrace the new normal and lead his channel partners (and company) through the storm. He and his team had to think outside of the box to keep their partners’ business humming. We talked about a wide range of things from his chickens to his outlook for 2022. Vendors who did not hide during the pandemic but rather stepped up big to keep everything going will be the biggest winners as we roll into the endemic.