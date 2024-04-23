Kaseya has partnered with echannelenews as media for the event:

Kaseya Connect Global | Hosted at the MGM Resort, Las Vegas from April 29 – May 2.

The event is pretty much sold out! If you are lucky and are already registered, prepare for a major game-changing announcement! This event is intended for executives and specialists in the IT service industry who want to help develop systems, evolve their businesses, and drive the industry into a better tomorrow.

Check out the speakers, agenda, at https://www.kaseyaconnect.com.

In this video, Tim Coach, Global Channel Chief at PIA, emphasized PIA’s unique approach of using AI to execute help desk resolutions, with a focus on making MSPs more efficient and reducing labor costs.