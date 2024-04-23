Cam Leetham, Director of Sales at ESET discussed the company’s new managed detection response services solution geared towards small and medium-sized businesses struggling with managing their security environment. The solution has been well-received and is in high demand.

During the interview, Julian and Cameron also discussed the trend of simplicity and consolidation integration in cybersecurity for MSPs. They talked about the need for multi-factor authentication, encryption solutions, and reducing complexity in managing different tools. Cameron also mentioned the importance of working with companies like ESET to provide guidance and training on managing security solutions for customers.

They also discussed the increasing pressure from compliance rules and regulations, including cyber insurance and government regulations. Stay tuned for some upcoming announcements from ESET, including MSP products and services and partnering announcements with other vendors in the security space.