Genetec Inc. announced that it has been named one of Canada’s Top Employers for Young People for the third consecutive year. The designation is part of an annual initiative organized by MediaCorp Canada that recognizes employers offering strong workplace environments, learning opportunities, and career development programs for students and young professionals entering the workforce.

Genetec continually invests in programs that help early-career professionals gain practical experience, build technical and professional skills, and transition into long-term roles within the organization. From the first day, interns and new hires contribute as full members of their teams and are supported through structured onboarding, hands-on work, and access to experienced colleagues across teams.

Internships designed for real-world experience

A cornerstone of this approach is the internship program at Genetec, which welcomes approximately 300 paid interns each year across engineering, product, business, and corporate functions. Interns work full time alongside permanent employees on meaningful projects, participate in team meetings and internal events, and gain exposure to how teams collaborate and how products are developed and marketed.

Learning and professional development from day one

New hires participate in thorough in-person onboarding and have ongoing access to technical and professional training through an internal learning management platform.

Departmental onboarding, inter-team workshops, and cross-functional training support skill development across roles, while employee-driven initiatives such as TechTalks provide forums for sharing project insights and technical knowledge.

Mentorship that supports early-career growth

At Genetec, mentorship plays an important role in supporting young professionals. For example, the Women in Engineering mentoring program, delivered in cooperation with Concordia University, pairs eligible interns with experienced female employees. These sessions focus on career goals, workplace challenges, and professional development, helping participants build confidence and gain practical insight into navigating the early stages of professional life within a global technology organization.

Building leadership skills for the long term

As employees progress, leadership development opportunities support continued growth. Through collaboration with HEC Montréal, targeted training programs strengthen management and leadership skills at different stages of professional development, reinforcing clear pathways for long-term career progression.

“Young professionals bring a lot of energy and curiosity, and they often look at problems differently,” said Richard Pailliere, Vice President, Human Resources at Genetec Inc. “When those fresh perspectives are paired with experience, they lead to stronger ideas and better innovation across teams.”

Turning early-career opportunities into lasting careers

Interns accounted for more than 30 percent of new hires last year, reflecting the role early-career talent plays in workforce development. With more than 124 permanent positions available globally, including 75 in Canada, along with internship opportunities across North America and other regions, Genetec continues to recruit students and young professionals interested in long-term growth. To learn more about career opportunities at Genetec, please visit https://www.genetec.com/about-us/careers