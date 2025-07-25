NWN released two integrated solutions designed to transform the Digital Employee Experience (DEX):

an AI-powered virtual assistant that provides automated IT diagnostics and fixes Managed DEX, a platform that measures and improves how employees interact with digital tools, handling common support requests like fixing slow PC response times and monitoring and improving device health and compliance issues

In this interview, Dean Fernandes, CTO of NWN Corporation, described these innovative digital employee experience technologies and strategies, emphasizing he transformative impact of AI on the workplace. He elaborated on the evolving landscape of work, influenced by the COVID pandemic, and highlighted the benefits of in-person collaboration alongside the rise of remote work.