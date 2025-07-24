PaperCut Software, a global leader in secure and sustainable print management solutions, announced the official launch of its new Canadian Data Centre, which aims to address data sovereignty and compliance with Canadian laws.

In this interview, Deana Dearry, Director Channel Sales America at PaperCut, provided an overview of PaperCut’s print management solutions, emphasizing the company’s commitment to sustainability and responsible printing practices. The new data center is designed to cater to Canadian customers who require local data storage, reflecting a strong interest in compliance and localized solutions. She also talked about PaperCut’s cloud product, PaperCut Hive, along with the company’s ongoing efforts to promote smarter printing and environmental initiatives, such as the PaperCut Grows program.

See our previous interview with PaperCut: https://www.e-channelnews.com/papercut-secure-printing-in-high-stakes-environments/