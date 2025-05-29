Robbie Robbins recently joined NetRise as Vice President of Business Development and Partners to help to accelerate NetRise’s channel growth by forging strategic alliances that enhance market reach.

In this interview, Robbie highlighted the significance of addressing security threats from suppliers and the necessity of assessing vulnerabilities in post-production firmware and software, utilizing AI and machine learning techniques for effective identification.

He emphasized the widespread nature of supply chain security issues and the importance of developing robust partner strategies. He suggested prioritizing vulnerabilities based on their threat levels, indicating that not all require immediate action.