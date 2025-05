Manuj Aggarwal, CIO at TetraNoodle

Manuj will show MSPs how to effectively sell AI services and provide reassurance to their clients. He acknowledges the rapid advancements in AI and the necessity for MSPs to engage in deeper conversations with their clients, suggesting that MSPs can add value by refining and customizing AI solutions for their clients.

Join him and other great vendors and speakers at ChannelNext Central on June 2nd and 3rd in Niagara Falls, ON.