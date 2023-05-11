Unicon welcomes Mads Skalbo as Chief Revenue Officer. Skalbo brings over 30 years of experience in the IT industry, having previously worked at global tech leaders like Citrix, Cisco, and Deltek, and managed several US and EMEA-based start-ups. At Unicon, Skalbo will lead the customer and partner engagement teams to drive expansion of their partner ecosystem to ensure they meet their customers’ and partners’ increasing demands.

Skalbo has joined Unicon from Citrix, where he most recently led Citrix’s Service Provider business in EMEA. During his tenure, the business grew to a nine-digit dollar Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) and more than doubled under Skalbo’s leadership. With his background in scaling international businesses in the enterprise market, Skalbo brings a wealth of knowledge to help grow the Unicon business globally.

“I am very excited to be part of the Unicon team. Their empathic culture, amazing technology, and impressive customer base is a perfect foundation for me leading the commercial teams through accelerated growth and expansion over the coming years. With eLux and Scout, we deliver exceptional user experiences to our customers while supporting their strategic objectives of more secure and yet sustainable IT infrastructure,” concludes Mads Skalbo.

Joining Unicon gives Skalbo the opportunity to apply his broad experience in building and scaling international businesses in the IT industry. Skalbo’s background in 2-tier sales models is a good fit with Unicon’s ambition to accelerate their international presence leveraging a strong ecosystem of reseller- and technology partners. “It is obvious that with our size and growth ambition implementing a strong GTM model founded in the channel is a key to success” says Mads Skalbo.

“We are delighted that Mads is joining our team,” says Philipp Benkler, CEO of Unicon. “His leadership experience and deep understanding of the end-user computing market will be instrumental in driving Unicon’s global growth.”

Source: Unicon