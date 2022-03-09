Getting started on your path to 5G success.

This event will show why and how MSPs can get into the 5G networking game and start building a profitable managed service business practice.

Sooner or later, every MSP will have to support 5G services for their clients so now is a good time to get in on the ground floor as the market heats up. Check out this short video trailer on what to expect with the three 5G experts at Cradlepoint who will be on the panel discussion. After the panel, you get to see a brief 15-minute live demo on how everything gets managed from the MSP perspective.

You can attend live on the virtual event ZOOM platform to interact. You can watch the livestream on LinkedIn or e-Channelnews. You can get the recordings for on-demand viewing and sharing with your colleagues. Your choice!

Once you register, you will receive all of the information to access. Submit your questions in advance if you like!

Save the date: March 24, 2022 at 1:00 PM EDT

Register now at: https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/how-to-get-started-on-your-path-to-5g-success-registration-266304462817

See you then!