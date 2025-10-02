Randal Wark and Julian discuss the upcoming ChannelNext event in Calgary on October 23rd and 24th, emphasizing a new format centered on Mastermind Peer Groups.

The event’s main goal is to shift from a traditional, static conference model—where attendees passively listen to a series of speakers—to a hands-on, interactive experience. Both highlight that while traditional events offer good information, they often fail to provide the tools for practical implementation.

To solve this, ChannelNext will integrate mastermind peer groups with every session. This means attendees can choose a deep-dive peer group on a topic like AI, mergers and acquisitions, or marketing to work directly with experts and peers. The goal is to provide a “board of directors” for attendees’ companies, allowing them to implement actionable plans and continue the conversation long after the event ends. This new model is crucial for helping MSPs and channel partners quickly adapt to the new age of AI and stay competitive.

Check out our events at www.channelnext.ca