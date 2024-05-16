Michael Coburn, CEO of Florida-based LevCo Technologies, explored the evolving nature of cyber threats, the use of AI in cybersecurity, and the varying levels of awareness and preparedness among clients. He emphasized the need for heightened awareness and protection measures, comprehensive cybersecurity assessments, and a proactive approach to cybersecurity.

From his experience, he delved into the challenges faced by small to mid-sized companies in prioritizing cybersecurity investments, the state of HIPAA compliance in medical practices, and the world of vendor solutions.