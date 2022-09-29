Kayalon Inc. announced the launch of Katalon Platform, a modern and comprehensive software quality management platform that enables teams of any size to easily and efficiently test, launch, and optimize apps, products, and software. The Katalon Platform solves for businesses the problem of not getting their products to market fast enough because they spend most of their efforts on integration and maintenance, leaving little time for quality testing.

In a single platform, Katalon enables development and quality teams to address all steps in the continuous testing lifecycle with one user interface and a unified data model. As software companies face challenges recruiting and retaining talent, Katalon offers an improved experience for developers and testers that maximizes their talent and efforts.



Providing real-time visibility throughout the entire quality lifecycle, the Katalon Platform:

Tests new builds

Authors tests

Provisions execution environments

Executes test suites

Provides release readiness insights for production

Offers a feedback loop into agile software teams and business owners



Katalon recently achieved the System and Organization Controls (SOC) 2 Type II compliance to offer users the highest levels of security and confidentiality.

Companies can avoid complex and brittle configurations when they deploy dozens of discrete products that are digitally duct-taped together, leading to high costs for integrating and maintaining multiple point solutions. With the Katalon Platform, teams can use AI and ML technology to author, manage, execute, and analyze tests for web, mobile, API, and desktop apps under one roof to increase production speeds, and save time and money.

To match the new, expanded offering, Katalon also unveiled a bold and dynamic brand identity, reflecting the constant movement and flow that the new platform offers within the testing process. The rebrand also reflects Katalon’s growth, supporting tens of thousands of users around the globe and receiving $27 million Series A funding led by Elephant Partners. “The significant increase in capabilities and value delivered for our global customer base is an expression of the new brand and platform delivery model,” said Katalon President Paul Kizakevich. In the coming months ahead, Katalon will launch several new community initiatives to foster learning, collaboration, and innovation for those committed to making quality testing an integral part of the software development lifecycle.



“Building software is a complex and challenging task but creating software that people love is even harder,” said Katalon founder and CEO Vu Lam. “We understand the challenges faced by teams of all sizes creating high-quality software in compressed periods of time, and the Katalon Platform provides a holistic approach that leverages the strengths of the entire team to quickly and easily deliver quality products.”

Other key features of the Katalon Platform:

Scalability so teams can adapt and adjust quickly to unpredictable testing demands and business requirements, whether they are getting started with test automation or they are a Fortune 10 enterprise



AI-powered visual testing to verify that user interfaces will appear correctly, ensuring that each element on a web page or mobile app functions perfectly and appears in the right shape, size and position – regardless of the device and browser



Flexible development environments: no-code for users who are not coding experts, and low-code for professionals who want an easy way to create scripts but also want control over the code they generate



Free and affordable options for users to get started with a flexible pricing structure that grows with customers’ business needs

Source: Katalon