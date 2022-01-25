Kaseya, a provider of IT management solutions for MSPs and IT teams, has experienced momentous growth this past year at 25%, further building upon a $2 billion valuation. As IT professionals navigated ever-evolving environments this year, CEO Fred Voccola continues to focus on helping customers eliminate wasted time and stretch budgets further. He is excited to announce Kaseya’s plans for over 1,300 new hires worldwide in 2022 across its offices in Miami, Dublin, Krakow and Sydney.

Additional highlights from this past year include:

Acquiring RocketCyber, managed security operations center (SOC) solution, and TruMethods, the MSP industry’s leading business transformation organization, to further strengthen Kaseya’s IT Complete suite of solutions

Launching the Connect IT Community to allow IT professionals to use Kaseya products more effectively and network and share best practices with other professionals across the globe

Utilizing two Canadian data centers in Ontario and Quebec for Unitrends and Spanning Cloud Apps to locally store data, making it easier for customers to comply with data sovereignty regulations

Releasing innovative new products and integrations like VulScan and Compliance Manager for UK GDPR

