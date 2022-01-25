Tech Data has formed a new distribution partnership with MSI for its leading range of laptops aimed at consumers and education customers. The partnership gives retailers and webstores access to Tech Data’s strengths in stockholding, logistics, business development, and credit and financial services.



Tech Data will be working both with existing MSI partners and – through its established network of partners across the UK – looking to extend the vendor’s reach into the gaming and education markets.



Jay Allen, business unit manager, PC Systems, UK and Ireland, Tech Data, said: “MSI’s gaming laptops have a reputation for top performance, distinctive looks, quality, and reliability. It’s a fantastic addition to our portfolio and this agreement enables specialist retailer and webstore partners to take advantage of our exceptional distribution services and expert marketing and business development capabilities to support their growth ambitions. With the meteoric growth of PC gaming and eSports – especially in education – there are great opportunities out there, so this is the perfect time for Tech Data to give partners an extended choice of options.”



“We are very excited to announce our partnership with Tech Data,” said Jeff Kuo, general manager, MSI Notebook UK. “We are confident Tech Data will provide our partners with improved access to our diverse, world-leading range of gaming laptops. Extending our availability and reach in the UK market will allow us to place additional focus on our mission to develop and deliver best-in-class products that empower gamers, creators and business elites across the globe.”



Built to rigorous quality controls, MSI’s systems offer customers a completely reliable, high-performance experience. It has distinct product ranges designed to meet the particular needs of mobile and desktop gamers and professional users. Firmly established as a world-leading and trusted brand in true PC gaming, eSports, as well as video gaming and other creative sectors, MSI in renowned for its pursuit of excellence, break-through designs, and technological innovation.

Source: TechData