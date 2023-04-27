Fortra is building on the success of their popular 2022 Cybersecurity Week virtual events with a new opportunity for cybersecurity leaders to get up to speed on the latest industry news, requirements, and best practices. Establishing and enforcing a comprehensive cybersecurity plan has never been more important. The emergence of increasingly sophisticated malware, looming threat of data breaches, and risk of financial fallout and liability requires cybersecurity leaders to be proactive and prepared. Join expert-led sessions to develop your cybersecurity skills and learn how Fortra is your cybersecurity ally.

WHERE/WHEN

Online only

May 23 – 25, 2023 between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. daily in your local time zone



SESSION TITLES

Compliance in 2023

A Practical Approach to Zero Trust Security

Cybersecurity Leader Panel

Is Increasing Security Maturity and Decreasing Operational Load Possible?

Threat Intelligence: What Is It and How to Use It

Things Your Cyber Insurance Provider Will Ask

Putting the Hurt on Cyber Criminals

Combating Ransomware: Building a Strategy to Prevent and Detect Attacks

Supporting Business Innovation with Cloud Security

Fight Phishing Attacks with Security Awareness Training

Data and Policy Driven Security Decisions

Proactive Cybersecurity: The One Place Where “You’re Being Offensive” Is a Compliment

PRESENTERS

Donnie MacColl, Senior Director of Technical Support, Fortra

Steve Jeffery, Lead Solutions Engineer, Fortra

John Grancarich, Executive Vice President, Strategy, Fortra

Angus Macrae, Head of Cyber Security, King’s Service Centre

Chloé Messdaghi, CEO & Founder, Global Secure Partners

Adam Burns, Director of Cybersecurity Services, Fortra

Tom Gorup, Vice President, Security Operations, Fortra

Rohit Dhamankar, VP, Product Strategy, Fortra

Bob Erdman, Associate Vice President, Development, Fortra

Antonio Sanchez, Principal Evangelist, Fortra

John Wilson, Senior Fellow, Threat Research, Fortra

Cary Hudgins, Director, Product Management, Fortra

Theo Zafirakos, CISO, Professional Services Lead, Fortra

Nick Hogg, Director of Technical Training, Fortra

Pablo Zuro, Product Manager, Product Strategy, Fortra

Click here to learn more.