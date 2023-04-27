Fortra is building on the success of their popular 2022 Cybersecurity Week virtual events with a new opportunity for cybersecurity leaders to get up to speed on the latest industry news, requirements, and best practices. Establishing and enforcing a comprehensive cybersecurity plan has never been more important. The emergence of increasingly sophisticated malware, looming threat of data breaches, and risk of financial fallout and liability requires cybersecurity leaders to be proactive and prepared. Join expert-led sessions to develop your cybersecurity skills and learn how Fortra is your cybersecurity ally.
WHERE/WHEN
- Online only
- May 23 – 25, 2023 between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. daily in your local time zone
SESSION TITLES
- Compliance in 2023
- A Practical Approach to Zero Trust Security
- Cybersecurity Leader Panel
- Is Increasing Security Maturity and Decreasing Operational Load Possible?
- Threat Intelligence: What Is It and How to Use It
- Things Your Cyber Insurance Provider Will Ask
- Putting the Hurt on Cyber Criminals
- Combating Ransomware: Building a Strategy to Prevent and Detect Attacks
- Supporting Business Innovation with Cloud Security
- Fight Phishing Attacks with Security Awareness Training
- Data and Policy Driven Security Decisions
- Proactive Cybersecurity: The One Place Where “You’re Being Offensive” Is a Compliment
PRESENTERS
- Donnie MacColl, Senior Director of Technical Support, Fortra
- Steve Jeffery, Lead Solutions Engineer, Fortra
- John Grancarich, Executive Vice President, Strategy, Fortra
- Angus Macrae, Head of Cyber Security, King’s Service Centre
- Chloé Messdaghi, CEO & Founder, Global Secure Partners
- Adam Burns, Director of Cybersecurity Services, Fortra
- Tom Gorup, Vice President, Security Operations, Fortra
- Rohit Dhamankar, VP, Product Strategy, Fortra
- Bob Erdman, Associate Vice President, Development, Fortra
- Antonio Sanchez, Principal Evangelist, Fortra
- John Wilson, Senior Fellow, Threat Research, Fortra
- Cary Hudgins, Director, Product Management, Fortra
- Theo Zafirakos, CISO, Professional Services Lead, Fortra
- Nick Hogg, Director of Technical Training, Fortra
- Pablo Zuro, Product Manager, Product Strategy, Fortra
