Red Hat Summit 2023 was hosted last May in Boston and we spoke to Fred Patterson, Canadian Ecosystem Leader, at Red Hat as well as Craig Faulkner, President of Red Hat partner Unilogik Systems. Both agreed that it was great to be together again to talk about a common set of issues and how to find solutions for them. Everyone was energized for new opportunities to engage. The Canadian party was a huge success (Canadians DO like to party!). Fred and Craig also shared their thoughts on collaboration, AI-driven IT automation, application development and security and how MSPs can take advantage of these new opportunities. Do not miss Red Hat Summit Connect coming up this fall. Visit https://www.redhat.com/en/summit/connect

