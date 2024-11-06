Jodi Bonham, and Brent Feltan, Eaton Industries Canada

Jodi presented the company’s recent advancements in cloud-connected UPS systems tailored for the SMB sector, highlighting the urgent need for businesses to adopt disaster management practices in light of the growing frequency of natural disasters affecting power supply. She emphasized the advantages of Eaton’s lithium-ion products, which provide a sustainable and longer-lasting alternative to traditional lead acid batteries. Additionally, she discussed the rising energy demands associated with emerging technologies such as AI, reaffirming Eaton’s dedication to supporting electrification and the development of modular data centers. Overall, Eaton is establishing itself as a leader in power management solutions while prioritizing environmental sustainability.