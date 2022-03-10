Join us for the Channel Masterclass to learn about:

• Emerging Channel Tech – How to Enable and Promote P2P Collaboration

• How to Build a Successful Channel Partner Commission and Incentive Structure

• Leveraging Insights to Scale Your Partner Program – How to Unlock Partner Retention

• Increase Partner Retention – Tips and Tricks from Partners Themselves

March 16th: How to Build a Successful Channel Partner Commission and Incentive Structure

March 23rd: Leveraging Insights to Scale Your Partner Program – How to Unlock Partner Retention

March 29th: Increase Partner Activation – Tips and Tricks from Partners Themselves

Watch On Demand: Emerging Channel Tech – How to Enable and Promote P2P Collaboration

Register: https://www.allbound.com/resource-center/channel-month-webinar/