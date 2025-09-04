Auvik unveiled new innovations designed to bring greater clarity, efficiency and simplicity to overwhelmed IT pros.

New capabilities include Smart Alert Suppression for Auvik Network Management (ANM), designed to surface intelligent and relevant insights to IT professionals with more precision and reduce alert noise. The company also introduced a streamlined client dashboard for Auvik SaaS Management (ASM) that efficiently maps out relevant information into a single, unified view for enhanced workflows. These new developments build upon recent platform enhancements to its SaaS automation, endpoint network visibility, and server monitoring solutions announced earlier in 2025.

Auvik’s Intelligent Insights Address Growing IT Complexity

As IT environments become increasingly complex with hybrid work models and expanding SaaS portfolios, IT teams face mounting pressure to manage more devices and applications with fewer resources. Auvik’s latest enhancements directly address these challenges by providing more intelligent automation and streamlined visibility.

“Auvik is delivering a brisk pace of innovation across our ANM and ASM platforms,” said John Astorino, Chief Operating Officer, Auvik. “Smart Alert Suppression and a centralized client dashboard for SaaS management equip today’s thinly-stretched IT teams with more actionable insights and a comprehensive view of network alerts to help teams more efficiently address pain points and alerts that are time-sensitive.”

Smart Alert Suppression Reduces Noise, Improves Focus

Auvik’s Smart Alert Suppression solution will provide today’s overburdened IT teams with more intuitive alerting, greatly reducing alert noise and only surfacing mission critical insights. Paired with Auvik’s leading network mapping capabilities, this automated alerting functionality brings added clarity to network outages, eliminating redundant alerts related to downstream devices and giving technicians more relevant topology insights than ever before.

Unified SaaS Management Dashboard Streamlines Operations

The streamlined SaaS Management client dashboard uncovers potential areas of shadow IT and cost savings by displaying activities across applications in one unified control center, including security, expenditure, provisioning, and usage insights. ASM’s client dashboard provides direct links to these areas of focus. These critical workflow enhancements provide seamless navigation and oversight, as IT teams continue to juggle an increasing number of SaaS applications.

Expert Recognition and Analysis

“With Auvik Network Management, organizations no longer need to manually stitch together a comprehensive network view, as the solution combines the capabilities of multiple point tools,” said Alex Arcilla, Principal Analyst, Validation Services, Enterprise Strategy Group. “The key to Auvik Network Management’s quick and easy deployment is the automation used to generate a complete network view, including endpoints (e.g., remote users, IoT devices), eliminating the need to manually create a network asset inventory and map.”

To learn more about both Auvik’s Smart Alert Suppression and ASM client dashboard capabilities, visit Auvik’s blog page. To read Enterprise Strategy Group’s Technical First Look at Auvik Network Management visit Auvik Research and Reports. Or start a free trial today.