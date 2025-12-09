Hisense has ranked No.1 globally in the 100-inch and over TV segment with a 56.6 per cent shipment share, and in the Laser TV segment with a 68.9 per cent shipment share in Q3 2025, according to the latest data released by Omdia. The result reaffirms Hisense’s industry leadership driven by continuous innovation and a deep understanding of consumer needs.

As the originator of RGB Mini-LED technology, Hisense continues to set new standards in large-screen display technology. Backed by strong independent R&D, Hisense’s RGB Mini-LED technology delivers authentic, vivid colour like never before — powered by extraordinary brightness and precision that brings every scene to life with stunning realism and emotional depth. These innovations go beyond colour and picture quality — making technology more human, turning every moment of watching, sharing and relaxing into a richer, more emotionally connected experience for families around the world.

Hisense continues to lead the Laser TV market — as proven by the latest 2025 UST Projector Showdown results. The Hisense L9Q took the top spot across Mixed Room Use, Dedicated Theatre, and Overall Picture Quality, while the PX3-PRO was awarded No. 1 Best Value Pick and also ranked highly in picture performance.

With a collaboration with Devialet, the L9Q offers a deluxe home cinema experience with up to a 200-inch projection, 5,000 ANSI lumens, a 5,000:1 contrast ratio and IMAX Enhanced and Dolby Vision certifications — truly bringing the theatre home.

From technology to market, Hisense continues to lead the industry’s evolution toward higher quality and greater innovation. By mastering core technologies and transforming them into products that elevate global home entertainment standards, Hisense is not only shaping what people watch — but also how the world envisions the future of display.

